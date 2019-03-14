(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed a $10 billion plan to push out the lower Manhattan coastline as much as 500 feet, or two city blocks, to protect the land from floods.

“The new land will be higher than the current coast, protecting the neighborhoods from future storms and the higher tides that will threaten its survival in the decades to come,” de Blasio wrote in a piece published in New York Magazine. The mayor plans an announcement about “resiliency measures” later this morning.

South Street Seaport and the Financial District, along the eastern edge of lower Manhattan, are just eight feet above the water line, de Blasio said. The city can’t build flood protection on the existing land because it’s too crowded with utilities, sewers and subway lines. the mayor said.

The extension will secure lower Manhattan from rising seas through 2100, according to de Blasio.

