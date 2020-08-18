Bill Foley Is Said to Raise $1.3 Billion in Blank-Check Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Bill Foley’s latest blank-check company has raised $1.3 billion through an initial public offering after increasing the size of the deal by $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II raised $1.5 billion including the $200 million overallotment to the underwriters, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for Foley declined to comment.

Repeated issuers like Foley are flooding the market and are on the hunt for potential targets to buy. Foley’s other special purpose acquisition company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., raised $1 billion in May.

Foley, alongside former Blackstone Group dealmaker Chinh Chu, was also part of blank-check firm CF Corp., which acquired life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in a $1.84 billion deal in 2017.

Foley is an owner of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team and is involved in several financial services companies.

