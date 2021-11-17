(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates will talk about lessons learned from the pandemic, while HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn will discuss how to fund a green transition for emerging economies at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Thursday.

The second day of the three-day event in Singapore will see more financial, business and government leaders address topics from health and climate change to the threat from fake news. Scheduled speakers include ex-Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, top executives from Bayer AG and Cargill, and the chairman of property developer China Vanke.

The first day saw Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan pledge to keep opening up the economy. But his country’s trade practices were criticized by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. While presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had a summit earlier this week, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the two countries’ differences won’t be reconciled in one deal.

In particular, tensions over Taiwan could lead to a miscalculation between the two superpowers, Lee said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

Today's forum starts at 8:30 a.m. Singapore (7:30 p.m. New York). The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Other highlights of Wednesday’s presentations and interviews include Sundar Pichai, the CEO of both Google and its parent Alphabet Inc., who said he expects search and artificial intelligence to drive the company’s next trillion dollars in market value.

UBS Group Chairman Axel Weber said he’s skeptical about cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin hit record highs recently. And Sebastien Bazin, CEO of European hotel operator Accor, proclaimed: “business is back, much stronger than expected, people are eager to travel.”

