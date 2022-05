Bill Gates Says He’s Tested Positive for Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Microsoft co-founder said he would adhere to the advice of medical experts by self-isolating until he is healthy again.

