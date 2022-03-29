(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates would have struggled in Costa Rica due to red tape that stifles innovation, the nation’s presidential front-runner said.

“If Bill Gates were born in this country, he’d be running a gas station,” candidate Rodrigo Chaves said Tuesday during a presidential debate on local radio. “We need to give investors confidence.”

Chaves, a former World Bank economist, pledged to create a national system of innovation financed by a development bank, and to cut social security contributions, to foster a climate in which entrepreneurs can flourish.

Rival candidate Jose Maria Figueres, a former president, said during the debate he would target economic growth of 5% to 6% a year if elected, with a wave of foreign investment. He said he would target 5 million tourists a year from around 3 million before the pandemic.

“There is a line of foreign companies waiting to invest in Costa Rica. What we need is action,” Figueres said.

With two investor-friendly candidates having made it to the runoff vote, Costa Rican bonds are among the few in emerging markets to have provided a positive return this year. The nation’s dollar bonds have gained 0.3% this year compared with an average 10.8% loss for emerging market government bonds.

The runoff election between Chaves and Figueres will be held on April 3.

Chaves also reiterated his promise to cut the deficit, and said he could create a low-interest rate environment to spur investment. He also said he could halt the depreciation in the colon, which has weakened 2.7% this year.

