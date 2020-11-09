(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross told a code enforcement officer in the Southern California city where he lives that he’d stop blaring the “Gilligan’s Island” sitcom theme song at all hours if his neighbor would drop a complaint about a sculpture on the billionaire’s oceanfront property, the official told a judge.

That was the highlight Monday of the first day of a trial in which the fund manager known as “the Bond King” and his neighbor in Laguna Beach, California, are accusing each other of harassment.

The feud began this year after Gross installed a 22-foot-long blown glass sculpture by artist Dale Chihuly along the property line he shares with tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq and his wife Carol Nakahara. Towfiq claimed the art was installed without proper permits under a net that he described as unsightly.

After the city issued citations to Gross, Towfiq says, he was subjected to a campaign of retaliation, namely loud music at all hours coming from the $32 million residence of the billionaire and his girlfriend, Amy Schwartz. The musical selections started with pop and rap and soon devolved to TV show theme songs, according to Towfiq’s complaint.

“Mr. Gross and Ms. Schwartz have made Mr. Towfiq and his wife’s life a living hell,” Jay Barron, a lawyer for Towfiq, argued in court. “They started out playing loud music night and day and they refuse to turn it down.”

Gross, meanwhile, says his neighbor is a “peeping Tom” who leers at his girlfriend and spies on them when they’re swimming in their mansion’s pool wearing “minimal, if any clothes.”

“Enough is enough,” Gross said in a court filing. The billionaire says he “should not have to live tormented by the presence of cameras trained” on him because of “one man’s prurient obsessions.”

To compound the harassment, Gross said his Chihuly sculpture worth an estimated $1 million was somehow inexplicably damaged by a rock requiring $50,000 in repairs.

Gross and Towfiq filed dueling lawsuits last month. On Monday, Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Knill in Santa Ana began a mini trial that may feature about a dozen witnesses. Each side seeks a court order barring further offending behavior and unspecified money damages.

Towfiq’s first witness was Ross Corona, the city code officer, who testified that he spoke to Gross and his girlfriend in an early August phone call.

“Did they tell you they’d drop the music down to reasonable level if Mr. Towfiq dropped his complaint with the city?” asked Chase Scolnick, a lawyer for Towfiq.

“Yes,” Corona said.

The trial will continue next Monday.

The cases are Gross v. Towfiq, 30-2020-1165114-CU-NP-CJC, and Towfiq v. Gross, 30-2020-01165428-CU-NP-CJC, California Superior Court, Orange County (Santa Ana).

