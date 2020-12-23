(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross’s enthusiasm for playing the theme to “Gilligan’s Island” loudly outside his Southern California oceanfront home was muted by a judge who imposed strict limits on the Bond King after his neighbor called it “cruel” harassment.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Knill on Wednesday said she found Gross and his partner Amy Schwartz played the loud music willfully, to harass their neighbor.

Tech entrepreneur Mark Towfiq sought the restraining order to stop what he alleged was a campaign of harassment that started after he complained to city officials that the billionaire co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. had installed unsightly netting over a million-dollar sculpture in his yard.

“The court finds the evidence demonstrates Gross and Schwartz willfully playing music to annoy or harass their neighbors,” Knill said. “The evidence demonstrates on Aug. 23, 2020, Gross and Schwartz manually started the playlist over and over again,” Knill says, noting that a 17-minute video from a camera in Towfiq’s property showed that “Gilligan’s Island” played eight times, as did “Green Acres.”

The judge issued her ruling on the neighbors’ dueling harassment complaints after holding one of the rare in-person trials in California during the coronavirus pandemic.

