Bill Gross, Neighbor Don’t Get Along at Home -- Or in Courtroom

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Bill Gross’s feud with his neighbor on the California oceanfront spilled into a courtroom as the two men faced off before a judge and began sparring just as a hearing into their case started.

Gross, co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. and known as the “Bond King,” and entrepreneur Mark Towfiq, are at odds over a 22-foot-long blown glass sculpture by artist Dale Chihuly that the billionaire put on his property and which ended up damaged. The two sued each other for harassment.

Towfiq’s explanation for the damage might be unique to Orange County, California. He says the million-dollar piece of art may have been broken by a falling palm frond when Gross hosted a private Kenny Loggins concert in his cliffside backyard.

Towfiq took the stand to make his case Monday in state court in Santa Ana, behind a plastic barrier, but just as he began to testify Gross complained he couldn’t hear.

Towfiq’s lawyer Chase Scolnick stopped to check, and asked the judge, “Your honor, I think it’s sufficiently loud and clear?”

“TO YOU!” Gross shouted, drawing an immediate rebuke from Judge Kimberly Knill, “Mr. Gross, you may not speak out of turn sir, if you have a problem, raise your hand and talk to your lawyer.”

Knill had directed the hearing during the pandemic to be held under unusual circumstances, including limiting the number of people allowed in the courtroom and the judge, witnesses and lawyers all appearing behind plastic spit guards.

The dispute between the neighbors began after Towfiq complained Gross’s art was installed without proper permits under a net that he described as unsightly. Gross responded to citations he received from the city of Laguna Beach by playing loud music, including the theme to “Gilligan’s Island,” in order to get Towfiq to drop his complaint.

After Gross claimed Monday he couldn’t hear, his lawyer asked if the billionaire could sit in the jury box. The judge directed him instead to stand during his neighbor’s testimony, drawing immediate complaints from Towfiq.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Gross is staring right at me,” Towfiq said as Scolnick began to question him. “It’s very distracting while he’s standing looking at me, maybe he could sit in his place?”

“Why don’t you sit first and see if you can hear, Mr. Gross?” the judge asked.

“I can’t hear because he mumbles,” Gross insisted.

The hearing continues.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.