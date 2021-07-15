(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross must return to court to answer complaints that he violated a judge’s order to stop harassing his Laguna Beach, California, neighbor.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Knill in December ordered the Pimco co-founder to stop playing the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song and other music late at night, to the annoyance of neighbor Mark Towfiq.

Towfiq recently filed another complaint against Gross for violating the December order, court records show. Knill directed Gross to appear in court on July 28 for a contempt hearing.

She had imposed strict limits on Gross, saying the billionaire couldn’t play music when he wasn’t outdoors for three years and directed that he and his companion, Amy Schwartz, stay at least five yards away from their next-door neighbors in Laguna Beach.

In an affidavit answering Towfiq’s latest complaint, Gross said he and Schwartz, whom he married in April, were swimming after 9 p.m. on July 7 and “turned on music at a quiet level for our swim.” Gross said he only used “small personal speakers.”

Gross said in court papers the music was playing at just below 60 decibels when Towfiq called police. Laguna Beach police officers came and left without giving Gross or his wife a citation, he said.

A lawyer for Towfiq didn’t immediately return a call or email seeking comment on Knill’s order.

