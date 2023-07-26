(Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross said he’s selling most of his regional bank holdings, three months after buying stocks including Western Alliance Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp in the wake of the March banking crisis.

He said in a tweet the decision to invest “has made mucho bucks” and it’s “time for me to cut back 80% of holdings.”

His comments come the day after PacWest agreed to be acquired by smaller competitor Banc of California.

Gross, the former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., invested in smaller lenders because they offered “an enticing long-term investment,” he said in an investment outlook in April. He also put money in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which has gained 14% since then.

Gross also said in his tweet that he likes Magellan Midstream Partners LP. He said it’s “still at a 7% arb discount” to Oneok Inc., which agreed in May to buy Magellan in a roughly $19 billion cash-and-stock transaction.

