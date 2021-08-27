Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager, Avenue Investment Management 
FOCUS: Canadian large and mid-cap stocks 

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Our view at Avenue is that interest rates will stay low and the stock market is being driven by excess financial liquidity. The stock market has now risen to a level where it is fragile to any change to the prevailing sentiment.  

However, at this time, we continue to find a number of undervalued investments that we anticipate will do well as the economic recovers over the next year.

TOP PICKS:

Bill Harris' Top Picks

Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, discusses his top picks: Parkland, Onex Corporation, and Cenovus Energy.

Parkland Corporation (PKI TSX)
Parkland is trading at a reasonable valuation and we believe earning will recover as the economy opens up. 

Onex Corporation (ONEX TSX) 
Onex is one of Canada’s most successful private equity investors, trading at a discount to net asset value as the economy and their private equity investments recover.

Cenovus Energy (CVE TSX) 
For the past 10-years, pricing power has lived with the pipelines. Now we believe for the next few years pricing power will be with the producers.

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
 PKI TSX Y Y Y
ONEX TSX Y Y Y
CVE TSX  Y Y Y

 

PAST PICKS: August 28, 2020 

Bill Harris' Past Picks

Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, discusses his past picks: Barrick Gold, Emera, and Russel Metals.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX TSX)

  • Then: $38.26
  • Now: $25.11
  • Return: -34%
  • Total Return: -33%

Emera (EMA TSX)

  • Then: $53.31
  • Now: $59.15
  • Return: 11%
  • Total Return: 16%

Russel Metals (RUS TSX) 

  • Then: $18.97
  • Now: $35.24
  • Return: 86%
  • Total Return: 94%

Total Return Average: 26%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
ABX TSX  Y Y Y
EMA TSX Y Y Y
RUS TSX N N N

 


 