Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager, Avenue Investment Management

FOCUS: Canadian large and mid-cap stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Our view at Avenue is that interest rates will stay low and the stock market is being driven by excess financial liquidity. The stock market has now risen to a level where it is fragile to any change to the prevailing sentiment.

However, at this time, we continue to find a number of undervalued investments that we anticipate will do well as the economic recovers over the next year.

TOP PICKS:

Bill Harris' Top Picks Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management, discusses his top picks: Parkland, Onex Corporation, and Cenovus Energy.

Parkland Corporation (PKI TSX)

Parkland is trading at a reasonable valuation and we believe earning will recover as the economy opens up.

Onex Corporation (ONEX TSX)

Onex is one of Canada’s most successful private equity investors, trading at a discount to net asset value as the economy and their private equity investments recover.

Cenovus Energy (CVE TSX)

For the past 10-years, pricing power has lived with the pipelines. Now we believe for the next few years pricing power will be with the producers.