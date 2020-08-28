Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management

Focus: Canadian stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

The most descriptive term I have heard to explain where we are right now is ‘The Great Distortion’. All traditional valuations and relationships have been turned on their head. Financial markets are moving well ahead of any hard news. We can even start to point to emerging mania in certain areas. Our focus remains good businesses where the numbers are rational. We are now moving away from the high valuations in the mega-cap stocks.

TOP PICKS

Bill Harris' Top Picks Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management discusses his Top Picks: Barrick Gold, Emera and Russel Metals.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX TSX)

Emera (EMA TSX)

Russel Metals (RUS TSX)



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ABX Y Y Y EMA Y Y Y RUS Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: June 14, 2019

Bill Harris' Past Picks Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management discusses his Past Picks: Keyera, Cameco and Western Forest Products.

Keyera (KEY TSX)

Then: $32.25

Now: $24.43

Return: -24%

Total Return: -17%

Cameco Corp (CCO TSX)

Then: $13.82

Now: $14.96

Return: 8%

Total Return: 9%

Western Forest Products (WEF TSX)

Then: $1.66

Now: $1.21

Return: -27%

Total Return: -23%

Total Return Average: -10%

