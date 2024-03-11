Mar 11, 2024
Bill Harris' Top Picks: March 11, 2024
BNN Bloomberg
Bill Harris' Market Outlook
Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management
FOCUS: Canadian large, mid-caps
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Short-term interest rates might not be cut as fast as the market expects, given the strength of the North American economy. If this is the case, there might be a pullback in market-leading stocks. We are focusing on businesses that are doing well and could benefit from money flows looking for a safer place to invest.
- Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe
- Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts
TOP PICKS:
Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI TSX)
Atrium is a similar short-term mortgage lending business to Timbercreek Financial. We locked in a tax loss last fall last fall by selling Timbercreek and buying AI. AI is doing well lending at higher interest rates. The stock currently yields 8 per cent and trades at a slight discount to book value. The commercial residential property market seems to be able to handle higher interest rates
Osisko has a lower valuation than the larger royalty companies. They can show growth in production over the next few years. The company has a new CEO, who we believe is dedicated to keeping the business model tight.
Superior Plus stock still seems to be digesting their Certarus acquisition, and more importantly has been a super warm winter for propane consumption. When we look past those two things, the underlying business continues to grow. Like OR, the company has a new CEO, who we believe is dedicated to keeping the business model tight.
PAST PICKS: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023
Cenovus Energy Bond: March 2027
Coupon: 3.6 per cent
Maturity: 3/10/2027
Price when recommended: $94.93
Return: 2.2 per cent
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM NYSE)
Then: US$78.81
Now: US$54.95
Return: -30 per cent
Total Return: -29 per cent
Timbercreek Financial (TF TSX)
Then: $7.10
Now: $7.63
Return: 7 per cent
Total Return: 14 per cent
Total Return Average: -7 per cent
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CVE BOND
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ADM NYSE
|N
|N
|N
|TF TSX
|Y
|Y
|Y