Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management

FOCUS: Canadian large, mid-caps

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Short-term interest rates might not be cut as fast as the market expects, given the strength of the North American economy. If this is the case, there might be a pullback in market-leading stocks. We are focusing on businesses that are doing well and could benefit from money flows looking for a safer place to invest.

TOP PICKS:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI TSX)

Atrium is a similar short-term mortgage lending business to Timbercreek Financial. We locked in a tax loss last fall last fall by selling Timbercreek and buying AI. AI is doing well lending at higher interest rates. The stock currently yields 8 per cent and trades at a slight discount to book value. The commercial residential property market seems to be able to handle higher interest rates

Osisko Royalties (OR NYSE)

Osisko has a lower valuation than the larger royalty companies. They can show growth in production over the next few years. The company has a new CEO, who we believe is dedicated to keeping the business model tight.

Superior Plus (SPB TSX)

Superior Plus stock still seems to be digesting their Certarus acquisition, and more importantly has been a super warm winter for propane consumption. When we look past those two things, the underlying business continues to grow. Like OR, the company has a new CEO, who we believe is dedicated to keeping the business model tight.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AI TSX Y Y Y OR NYSE Y Y Y SHOP TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

Cenovus Energy Bond: March 2027

Coupon: 3.6 per cent

Maturity: 3/10/2027

Price when recommended: $94.93

Return: 2.2 per cent

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM NYSE)

Then: US$78.81

Now: US$54.95

Return: -30 per cent

Total Return: -29 per cent

Timbercreek Financial (TF TSX)

Then: $7.10

Now: $7.63

Return: 7 per cent

Total Return: 14 per cent

Total Return Average: -7 per cent