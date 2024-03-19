(Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management’s Bill Hwang said he received information from some of Wall Street’s biggest banks that bolsters his arguments in a long-running fight with the government over whether his investment fund manipulated the securities in its portfolio.

In a court filing Tuesday, Hwang said the banks, which made trades with his investment fund, turned over documents in response to subpoenas in the criminal case that indicate they were broadly hedging their swap transactions against Archegos’ positions. He argues that this undercuts prosecutors’ allegations that the firm used complicated swap transactions to manipulate the market while concealing the size of its holdings.

Hwang was charged in 2022 with fraud over the collapse of Archegos, which at one point held market positions valued at $160 billion. The meltdown cost banks $10 billion. Hwang has argued the banks “played a pivotal role” in the firm’s implosion.

Hwang and former Archegos Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan last year asked US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to allow them to seek evidence from the banks, which included Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

The defense lawyers’ filing was made before a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, which had been postponed multiple times. But the proceeding was canceled after they said they don’t need any more help from the court related to the subpoenas.

Hwang and Halligan said in their filing that the information they received from unnamed banks — which were so-called counterparties on Archegos transactions — shows that “the assumptions underlying the prosecution’s market domination arguments are false.”

Increased Oversight

Hwang and Halligan’s trial in May comes as the Federal Reserve has increased oversight of counterparty risks. The central bank’s vice chair for supervision, Michael Barr, said last month that Wall Street lenders need to do more to spot risks from firms they do business with, citing the Archegos blowup.

The government has alleged that Archegos took large positions in some stocks to manipulate the market while hiding the size of its holdings. The banks then had to buy corresponding shares, hedging the trades on a one-to-one basis. Hwang and Halligan claim the evidence they’ve received from banks shows this isn’t true — that they hedged on a portfolio-wide basis.

“Instead, after any initial hedges were put in place, the majority of the counterparties maintained the hedges on a portfolio- or book-wide basis, often selling the hedges if offsetting swaps existed or lending the stocks out to short sellers,” lawyers for the two men said in the letter. “Selling the hedges or enabling short selling would of course put downward pressure on the stock price, making it far less feasible that Archegos could artificially control any stock prices.”

Prosecutors in Manhattan declined to comment on Hwang’s filing. Hwang and Halligan have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While Hwang and Halligan didn’t detail the evidence they received, they cited an example of data produced by one unnamed counterparty that shows that the main account where Archegos’ swaps were booked often held only a small portion of its exposure to certain securities in the form of physical shares.

The indictment, Hwang and Halligan say, “misleadingly suggests” that any hedges bought by the counterparties were removed from the market and controlled by Archegos and that stock prices in the underlying equities artificially rose because of the lack of trading shares.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Updates with background starting in first paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.