(Bloomberg) -- Comedian Bill Maher will delay the return of his HBO talk show Real Time, becoming the latest celebrity to backtrack after protests from striking writers and actors.

Maher, who like many other entertainers went on hiatus in May when the Writers Guild of America went on strike, had planned to restart his show. He joins other stars, including Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Hudson, who delayed the return of their programs following a backlash over the weekend.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore said in a post on Instagram Sunday.

Another show, The Talk, was scheduled to return Monday, but has put those plans on hold, according to Paramount Global’s CBS, which produces the series.

Striking writers and actors have brought most TV and film production to a halt. Awards shows have been delayed, and film festivals are being held without stars. The fall TV season is leaning on reality TV and game shows, programming that doesn’t need writers and actors.

Walt Disney Co. said on Monday said it will simulcast more Monday Night Football games on ABC, as well as on its ESPN cable network, to help fill out the fall schedule.

Maher made his decision to return to work when it seemed like the dispute between the writers and studios would never end. The writers and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers plan to resume talks on Sept. 20.

“Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done,” Maher said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

