Bill McGlashan Agrees to Plead Guilty in College Case, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- Former TPG executive Bill McGlashan, charged along with dozens of parents in the U.S. college admissions scandal, has agreed to plead guilty ahead of a trial scheduled to begin later this year.

McGlashan, who had professed his innocence since he was charged in 2019, will plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. A plea hearing hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Under the terms of the agreement with the Boston U.S. attorney’s office, McGlashan now faces three months in prison and a fine of $250,000.

