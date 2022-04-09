Bill to Help Peru’s Poor Abolishes Tax on Steak, Pheasant

(Bloomberg) -- A bill to help poor Peruvians afford basic food items was changed by congress to also eliminate a tax on luxury products such as pheasant and fillet steak, according to the prime minister.

The government’s original bill abolished the sales tax known as IGV on staples such as eggs, bread and sugar, to assist people hit by soaring inflation. Lawmakers modified the bill to add products including goose, guinea fowl and ravioli, Prime Minister Anibal Torres said.

These products “don’t form part of the consumption basket of low-income people,” Torres said Saturday in a post on Twitter.

Torres said he’ll work with lawmakers to revise the bill, so that the government doesn’t lose revenue it needs to fund services such as health and education.

Peru’s inflation rate accelerated to 6.8% last month, its fastest pace since the 1990s. Last week, rising prices triggered mass unrest.

In response, the government raised the minimum wage, and cut taxes on fuel, while the central bank raised interest rates to a 13-year high.

