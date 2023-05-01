A renewed bout of selling hit the U.S. Treasury market, with factory data bringing little comfort on the inflation front and a handful of companies offering bonds in the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision.

As Wall Street gears up for the Fed’s 10th consecutive rate hike since March of last year, several borrowers are anticipated to pile in after exiting their earnings blackouts, with Meta Platforms Inc. said to be looking to raise US$8.5 billion. Other notable issuers are Hershey Co., which is selling $750 million in bonds, and Comcast Corp., out with a $5 billion deal.

These big offerings usually represent a double-whammy for Treasuries, which tend to cheapen amid competition from new debt and as underwriters sell government notes to rate-lock the issue for corporate buyers. Another factor dragging down bond prices Monday is the stabilization in sentiment after JPMorgan Chase & Co. decided to acquire failed lender First Republic Bank.

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, trading suggests little or no spillovers from that situation, which is consistent with the notion that there’s roughly no surprise here and the market would be willing to distinguish between First Republic and other financial firms.

‘CLEARS THE DECKS’

“The decisive action by regulators clears the decks for the Fed to press ahead and raise rates at its May meeting,” Guha noted. “Our base case is that the economy cools from here, the Fed will not hike further after May and the next move will be a cut in December.”

Swap traders slightly upgraded the odds the U.S. Fed will increase its policy rate by a quarter-point Wednesday. The two-year yield climbed as much as 16 basis points to 4.16 per cent Monday. The rate on the 10-year bond approached 3.6 per cent. Equities posted a small gain, with traders continuing to wade through a batch of corporate results.

Stock investors holding on to hopes the Fed will cut rates in the second half could be disappointed this week, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

“If the message delivered at this meeting is more hawkish, it could provide a near-term negative surprise for equities,” Wilson wrote in a note.

Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities says the question investors will need to ask themselves after Powell’s conference is whether there’s a pause coming after Wednesday — and whether that would be a “hawkish pause or a real pause.”

“The Fed will tell the markets that there is no expected lower rates coming at the end of the year, but markets will not believe them, as the Fed longer-term outlook and predictions have been awful,” Brenner noted. “We still see two rate cuts by January.”

Key events this week:

U.S. factory orders, revised durable goods, light vehicle sales, Tuesday

U.S. ADP payroll data, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference following the central bank’s interest-rate decision, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, international trade in goods and services, Thursday

European Central Bank rate decision, followed by ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, non-farm payrolls, Friday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at Economic Club of Minneapolis, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 2:28 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to $1.0975

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to $1.2495

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 137.46 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.9 per cent to $28,213.94

Ether fell 3 per cent to $1,835.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 3.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.72 per cent

Commodities