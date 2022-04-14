(Bloomberg) -- A billionaire facing the largest individual U.S. tax-evasion prosecution ever is in rapid cognitive decline ahead of a ruling on whether he’s competent to stand trial, his lawyers said.

Robert Brockman, 80, was previously diagnosed with dementia which “has progressed at an accelerated rate,” according to a Wednesday court filing by his lawyers. A December bout of Covid-19, a prostate disorder and a condition known as toxic metabolic encephalopathy have also left Brockman with “acute global cognitive dysfunction,” his lawyers said.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks in Houston has been weighing Brockman’s competency to stand trial for some five months already. Prosecutors claim Brockman’s faking or exaggerating his illness to avoid charges that he evaded taxes on $2 billion in income and laundered money.

Brockman built his fortune at auto dealership software company Reynolds & Reynolds before investing in Robert F. Smith’s private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The government’s case against Brockman is mainly focused on his Vista profits.

In addition to the criminal case, Brockman is also engaged in a civil fight with the Internal Revenue Service, which has put liens on funds and assets it says are connected to him.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.