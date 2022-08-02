(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said Visa Inc. should be forced to pay a “very, very large” amount in a case alleging the payments giant profited from child pornography.

Ackman, the chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has offered to “philanthropically” help finance the litigation against Visa and MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub, he said in an interview on CNBC Tuesday.

Victims in the case now have a “fierce, well-financed advocate that will not be forced to settle the case,” Ackman said.

Pershing Square has no economic stake in the fight and has no intention of taking one, Ackman said. Instead, the activist investor, who has been tweeting his disdain for Visa’s role in MindGeek’s business, said his interest in the saga comes from being the father of four daughters.

A US District Judge in California last week denied parts of Visa’s motion to be dismissed from the case, which centers on a woman who is suing Visa and MindGeek over a sexually explicit video taken of her when she was 13. Visa and Mastercard Inc. both began reviewing their ties to MindGeek after a New York Times column in December 2020 accused Pornhub of distributing videos depicting child abuse and non-consensual violence.

Ackman said he’s been in touch with Michael Bowe, the lead attorney representing the plaintiffs in the litigation, and hopes his support will mean the case can make it to a jury trial.

Visa must face the claims after parts of a motion it filed in the case were denied on Friday by US District Judge Cormac Carney. The company said in an emailed statement on Monday that it continues to believe it’s an “improper defendant” in the case.

“Visa condemns sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, and child sexual abuse materials as repugnant to our values and purpose as a company,” the San Francisco-based firm said in a statement after Carney’s decision. “This pre-trial ruling is disappointing and mischaracterizes Visa’s role and its policies and practices. Visa will not tolerate the use of our network for illegal activity.”

After reviewing ties to the website, Mastercard said it won’t allow its cards to be used on Pornhub, and added that banks will have to ensure that sellers require “clear, unambiguous and documented consent” in adult content. Visa, for its part, has reinstated card-acceptance privileges for MindGeek sites other than Pornhub.

