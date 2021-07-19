(Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India is probing some firms controlled by the billionaire Gautam Adani for compliance with local securities rules, the junior finance minister told parliament on Monday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is also “investigating certain entities” belonging to the Adani Group for compliance to another set of local laws, junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to a lawmaker’s question in the Indian parliament. Chaudhary didn’t elaborate on the investigations or name the Adani group companies being probed.

The minister’s comment follows a local media report last month that accounts of three Mauritius-based funds, which have a significant exposure to Adani Group stocks, were frozen by the national stock depository due to insufficient disclosures. While the ports-to-power conglomerate strongly pushed back against the report, investor concerns stoked a stock rout that shaved billions of dollars off Adani companies’ market value.

An Adani group spokesperson didn’t immediately comment on the minister’s remarks.

Chaudhary declined to say if another probe by the federal income tax department was underway citing legal rules but clarified that no investigation was being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate that looks into economic crimes including violations of India’s money laundering laws.

Unusual Allocation

The three Mauritius-based funds held more than 95% of their assets in Adani Group firms -- a highly unusual allocation strategy for foreign funds.

Chaudhary told the lawmakers Monday that there was no restriction on the funds, except for a 2016 order that only applied to issuances of global depository receipts by certain Indian listed companies.

Shares of all six Adani group companies, including flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., fell Monday afternoon in Mumbai.

Adani’s net worth, which had surged the most in the world in March, has now taken a hit and is now at $54.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The tycoon is now the fourth-richest person in Asia, down from no. 2 earlier this year.

