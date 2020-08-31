(Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. is seeking to buy a controlling stake in Mumbai’s international airport as billionaire Gautam Adani continues his aggressive push into what was until recently the world’s fastest growing aviation market.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. will acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd., the holding company of GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd., it said in a stock exchange filing Monday. Adani will first buy the 23.5% stake held in Mumbai airport by Airports Co. South Africa and Bidvest Group Ltd. and then will work to acquire control.

