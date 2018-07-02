Billionaire Agarwal Agrees to Buy the Rest of Vedanta Resources

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Anil Agarwal agreed to buy the 33.5 percent of Vedanta Resources Plc he doesn’t already own for about 778 million pounds ($1 billion) ahead of delisting the company in London.

Vedanta will recommend a cash offer from Agarwal’s Volcan Investments Ltd. of 825 pence a share, the company said in a statement Monday. The offer is a premium of 14 percent to Vedanta’s three-month volume weighted average price, it said. Shareholders will also be entitled to a previously announced dividend of $0.41 per Vedanta share.

The company no longer sees the London listing as necessary to access capital and the deal will simplify Vedanta’s corporate structure, it said.

Volcan, which has a 66.5 percent stake in Vedanta, is a holding company wholly owned by the Anil Agarwal discretionary trust.

To contact the reporter on this story: Swansy Afonso in Mumbai at safonso2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jason Rogers at jrogers73@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.