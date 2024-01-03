(Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Resources Ltd. said it has received consent from bondholders to amend its dollar-denominated notes, providing Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s firm more time to honor its debt.

Holders of all four securities voted in favor of the plan, with approvals ranging from 97% to 100%, higher than the minimum requirement of 66.7%, according to the filing Wednesday detailing the results of the early consent deadline.

The company will meet holders Thursday to pass the extraordinary resolution for each bond and execute the amendment.

The following was the consent exercise structure offered to bondholders.

The miner was seeking an approval to revise the fixed charge coverage ratio, a leverage covenant, for its April 2026 debt, with no change in maturity or coupon.

