(Bloomberg) -- Anil Agarwal, the billionaire founder of the Vedanta commodities empire, is offering a higher price to repurchase shares of his cash-rich Indian unit that’s key to his debt-repayment plans.

London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd. will now seek to buy 17.51% of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. at 235 rupees a share, it said in an exchange filing Tuesday. That’s up from the previous 10% at 160 rupees apiece.

The revised offer represents a small premium to the day’s 226.5 rupees closing price.

