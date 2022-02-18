(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Agnelli family’s companies agreed to pay 949 million euros ($1.08 billion) to settle an investigation by the Italian Tax Agency.

Exor SpA agreed to pay 746 million euros for so-called exit tax claims relating to its 2016 merger with its Dutch subsidiary, Exor Holding NV, according to a statement. Exor “remains convinced that it acted in accordance with the rules,” it said.

Separately, the Giovanni Agnelli B.V. holding company agreed to pay 203 million euros relating to the same exit tax. The Agnelli family holding owns 52% of Exor, according to Bloomberg data. Exor controls supercar maker Ferrari NV and is carmaker Stellantis NV’s biggest shareholder.

“The signing of this agreement does not and should not be interpreted as a recognition, or even partial acceptance by GA of the interpretations advanced by the Italian Tax Authorities,” a separate statement said.

