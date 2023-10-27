(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as petrochemical margins dragged and finance costs jumped.

Net income at India’s largest company by market value climbed 27% to 173.9 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) for the quarter through September compared with the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That fell short of the average 178.51 billion rupees profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The Mumbai-based company reported a 1.3% rise in revenue to 2.35 trillion rupees, topping estimates. Total costs slipped 1.4% to 2.12 trillion rupees, but finance costs surged 26% “primarily due to higher interest rates and currency depreciation,” the company said in the filing.

“Weak global demand and supply-overhang continued to impact downstream margins,” Ambani said in a statement. The muted earnings point to the headwinds as Reliance nears the peak of its latest capital expenditure cycle. Asia’s richest person is overseeing rapid expansion in existing businesses, such as 5G services in telecom, as well as forays in newer ones such as green energy and financial services.

There could be a significant decline in capital expenditure plans as Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. completes the nationwide roll out of its 5G wireless services by December, Chief Financial Officer V. Srikanth said on an earnings call Friday. Capital spending for the latest quarter was 388.15 billion rupees, up 19% from last year.

Key Insights

While strong festive shopping bolstered the Reliance’s retail operations, a 14% reduction in crude oil prices led to lower price realization for its refinery products reducing the revenue for oil-to-chemicals segment. The outlook for energy business in the coming quarters, however, is positive given the tight fuel markets and robust domestic demand: Srikanth

Ambani is currently steering his energy-to-entertainment conglomerate through a leadership transition as well as rapid diversification into new sectors. The appointment of his children — Akash, Isha and Anant — on Reliance’s board received shareholder’s approval, according to a separate filing Friday. They have been overseeing the digital, retail and energy businesses respectively for the past couple of years.

Jio Financial Services Ltd., the newly spun-off finance unit which was listed in August, saw quarterly profit doubling in its first set of earnings earlier this month. The upstart, which plans to offer a full suite of services including asset management, insurance and loans, may help Ambani disrupt the local finance sector much like he did with the retail, telecom and refining businesses. But it may not be that easy.

Reliance Retail returned to fund-raising after three years and sold stakes worth almost $1.9 billion to Qatar Investment Authority, KKR & Co. and UAE’s ADIA since August, as investors bet on robust consumer demand in the world’s most-populous nation. The most-recent investment valued India’s largest retailer at pre-money equity value of 8.38 trillion rupees, Reliance said in an Oct. 6 filing. Reliance Retail is gearing up for an IPO but has not indicated a timeline.

Reliance is also looking to beef up its entertainment heft. It is said to be close to buying Walt Disney Co.’s India operations in a multi-billion dollar deal after scooping up the streaming rights of the coveted Indian Premier League for $2.7 billion last year

Festive demand should boost Reliance’s consumer businesses in the December quarter. Refinery operations may take a hit as some units at its Jamnagar complex undergo a month-long planned shutdown that began in the last week of September.

Market Reaction

Reliance’s shares rose almost 1% in the July-September quarter, lagging the 1.7% advance in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex

Earnings were announced after the close of market hours

Get More

Oil-to-chemicals revenue slipped 6.1% y/y to 1.5 trillion rupees

Reliance Jio’s net income jumped 12% to 50.6 billion rupees

Reliance Jio’s ARPU was at 181.7 rupees per subscriber per month on a total subscriber base of almost 460 million users

Reliance Retail posted a quarterly profit of 27.9 billion rupees, up 21% y/y

Total debt was almost flat y/y at 2.96 trillion rupees while cash and cash equivalents fell 12% to 1.78 trillion rupees

--With assistance from Advait Palepu.

(Updates with CFO comments in the fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.