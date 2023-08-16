(Bloomberg) -- Anders Holch Povlsen, the Danish billionaire owner of clothing giant Bestseller A/S, has bought FC Midtjylland, one of Denmark’s most successful football clubs.

Povlsen, who’s worth $5.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, now owns 95.5% of the club’s shares through his holding company Heartland A/S after buying a majority stake from British businessman Matthew Benham.

FC Midtjylland has under Benham’s ownership in the past nine years won three Danish championships and currently ranks 60 among teams in Europe, according to UEFA’s club coefficients.

Heartland had since 2021 owned 25% of the football club, which is based in western Denmark. Benham, who is also the owner of English Premier League club Brentford FC, said he has collaborated with Heartland on the development of FC Midtjylland over the past two years and that he has “no doubt the club is now being taken over by the rightful owner,” according to a statement released late Tuesday.

