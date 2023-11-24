(Bloomberg) -- Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte is providing a €316 million ($345 million) shareholder loan to shipping company Moby SpA to help repay its debts.

A company related to Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA has offered to grant the Italian ferry operator the cash necessary to partially repay its bank lenders and bondholders, according to a corporate filing on Thursday. That would allow it to move on from a debt restructuring that lasted for years.

Aponte already stepped in to help rescue the ailing firm last year, when he put as much as €150 million on the table to acquire a stake of up to 49%, according to company filings. A first tranche, worth around €85 million, was to provide funds to pay off an old bill owed to the administrators of Tirrenia, a unit Moby bought out of insolvency in 2011.

The company also owes money to holders of €300 million in junk-rated notes, as well as to lender banks, and filed for a court-supervised restructuring in Milan in 2020. The Milan tribunal sanctioned a restructuring plan earlier this year whereby some of the funds invested in the bonds — including RBC BlueBay Asset Management and Cheyne Capital Management — would inject money into Moby to recapitalize it in exchange for a stake in a new unit that will own the fleet.

However, as a result of geopolitical events and the changed macroeconomic environment, this capital structure would have been unsustainable, the company said in a recent filing. Therefore, earlier this month it offered bondholders an alternative plan envisaging repayment of 63.6% of their exposure. For those funds committed to providing the new money, the offer was stepped up to 65.5%.

Moby didn’t respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment, while representatives for MSC Mediterranean Shipping couldn’t be reached.

Bondholder Meeting

A bondholder meeting was called for Nov. 24 to approve the new plan, or Nov. 28 on second call. The company is looking to implement the transaction by Dec. 6, and at the latest by Dec. 20, according to the filing.

The MSC Mediterranean Shipping bailout follows a spending spree in recent years. Besides investing in Moby, it agreed to buy the African transport and logistics business of Bollore SE and to acquire Italian-high speed operator Italo from Global Infrastructure Partners.

Moby, owned by the Onorato family, connects Italy’s main ports to its islands. It has been under pressure from increasing regulation, tougher competition and weak freight traffic volumes in recent years, and was further hit by pandemic travel restrictions.

