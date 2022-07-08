(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires shifted his official residency to Switzerland weeks before his virtual-events startup slashed its staff by 12%.

Johnny Boufarhat, the founder and chief executive officer of Hopin Ltd., has resided primarily in the European nation known for high living standards, banking services and favorable tax rates since the start of the year, according to a July 1 UK registry filing. In February, the closely held firm cut almost 140 employees in an effort to reduce costs after growing rapidly during the pandemic.

A representative for Hopin declined to comment.

Hopin was a major beneficiary of the the global shift to online meetings during the Covid-19 crisis, allowing Boufarhat to offload more than $150 million of the company’s stock after its valuation surged to $7.8 billion in an August 2021 fundraising round. At that level, the 28-year-old’s stake is now worth about $2.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, though values of technology firms globally have plunged this year along with the broader equity markets.

Boufarhat, who was born in Australia but moved to Britain as a teenager, previously listed Spain and the UK as his places of residency.

Switzerland is a global wealth hot spot, with the average adult having $673,960 in assets in 2020, the highest worldwide, according to research last year from Credit Suisse Group AG.

The nation doesn’t typically impose federal capital gains taxes on share sales for residents, while it has agreements with more than 100 other countries to avoid double taxation, making it a compelling hub for international activity. Boufarhat hasn’t disclosed any sales of Hopin stock this year.

Boufarhat, a self-taught programmer, released an early version of Hopin in 2019. The software allows users to attend break-out sessions during events and network with attendees through automated one-on-one video meetings.

Though Hopin is registered in London, it doesn’t have a head office, and Boufarhat has said he wants a fully remote workforce. The firm is currently recruiting for more than 10 remote roles worldwide.

