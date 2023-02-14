Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
12h ago
TC Energy reports Q4 loss due to rising costs of Coastal GasLink7:48
TC Energy reports Q4 loss due to rising costs of Coastal GasLink
TC Energy Corp. expects to be able to indicate this summer whether it will complete the Coastal GasLink pipeline by its end-of-year target or not.
-
3h ago
Credit, debit info and Plum points not compromised in cybersecurity incident: Indigo
Indigo says customer credit and debit information was not compromised by a recent cybersecurity incident that has downed its online operations for almost a week.
-
6h ago15:26
Ford halts production of F-150 plug-in pickup over battery problem
Ford Motor Co. has temporarily halted production and stopped shipments of its hot-selling F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck over an unidentified problem with its battery.
-
13h ago3:45
Profit slips for Tim Hortons restaurant owners amid high commodity costs, inflation
Tim Hortons' parent company released new details on the financial performance of its Canadian coffee shops on Tuesday that appear to shed light on concerns raised by some franchisees about restaurant-level profitability.
-
Feb 138:32
TSX recap: Index finishes 0.44% higher amid broad-based gains
Broad-based strength helped Canada's main stock index post a small gain Monday, while U.S. stock markets rose by more than one per cent.
-
Feb 137:09
B2Gold signs agreement to buy Sabina Gold and Silver for $1.1B in all-stock deal
B2Gold has signed a deal to buy Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. in an all-stock deal valued at $1.1 billion.
-
Feb 133:26
Record 4,800-kilometre voyage for Canadian gas offers relief for Asia
A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.
-
Feb 13
Qatar is said to prepare imminent bid for Manchester United FC
Qatari investors are set to make an offer for Manchester United Plc in the coming days, people familiar with the matter said, in a move that would cement the country’s desire to become a major player in global sports.
-
Feb 96:28
Canopy Growth restructures Canadian operations, to lay off 800 in latest cost-cutting move
Canopy Growth is planning to restructure its Canadian cannabis operations, which will see the departure of more than one-third of its workforce while shrinking its cultivation and production businesses in its latest attempt to cut costs and seek profitability.
-
Feb 137:41
Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing
Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial says it's never too early to sign up.
-
Feb 105:52
Canada crushes expectations, adding 150,000 jobs in January
Canadian employment grew much faster than expected, pointing to a labour market that’s showing few signs of cooling in the face of aggressive increases to borrowing costs.
-
Feb 134:23
U.S. stocks close higher as wage survey eases CPI fears
U.S. stocks ended Monday with broad gains after a survey showing Americans have drastically reduced their expectations for household income growth suggested that Tuesday’s consumer price data might not be as bad as once feared.
-
Feb 104:00
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
-
Feb 135:49
Oil dips in choppy trade as supply recovery counters Russia cut
Oil edged down in an erratic trading session as the return of oil exports out of Turkey allayed immediate concerns over a looming reduction in Russian supply.
-
Feb 106:08
Average Toronto home price to tick upwards this year, but lag 2022: TRREB
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board expects the average price of a home to edge upwards as 2023 progresses but end on a lower note than last year as buyers get off the market's sidelines and make long-awaited purchases again.