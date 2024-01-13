(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Bill Ackman said he’s contributing $1 million to support Congressman Dean Phillips to become the Democrat nominee in the 2024 presidential elections.

Phillips is a long-shot challenger to President Joe Biden in his re-election bid. But with polls showing sagging support for the president against leading Republican rival Donald Trump, some are seeking alternative candidates.

“I am doing so because I believe that Dean Phillips would be a truly outstanding President of the United States, and I believe he has a credible path to winning the nomination despite what the oddsmakers may think,” Ackman said in a post on the social media platform X.

Ackman is giving the money to a political action committee that supports Phillips. The contribution is “by far the largest investment I have ever made in someone running for office,” he added.

He joins a small but growing group of prominent supporters for Phillips. Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Investment Partners, announced in December he plans to support Phillips.

“As Dean rises in the polls and Biden deteriorates, the Democratic party is going to having to choose a candidate that can beat the Republican nominee,” Ackman wrote in his post. “If by then, as I expect, Dean is polling substantially better than Biden against Trump, I predict that the party will choose Dean Phillips over Biden. The party will have no choice.”

