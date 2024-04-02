(Bloomberg) -- UltraTech Cement Ltd. will invest $3.9 billion over the next three years to raise its cement making capacity as billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s conglomerate commissioned two new units in the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The Aditya Birla Group’s two new greenfield units will add 5.4 million tons a year of capacity, taking the total to 151.6 million tons a year, UltraTech said in a statement.

Ambuja Cements Ltd., which the Adani Group acquired from Holcim Ltd., is also beefing up its cement manufacturing capacity as it competes with UltraTech.

