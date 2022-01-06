(Bloomberg) -- Richard Branson is currently recovering from a “mild” case of coronavirus, the Virgin Group founder said in a tweet Thursday, adding that he and his wife both caught the omicron variant, along with other members of his family.

Branson said that he “can’t stress enough” that those eligible for a booster should get one where possible.

In another tweet, Branson said that he won’t be with the Virgin Orbit team to ring the bell at Nasdaq Friday.

Read more: Branson’s Virgin Orbit Extends Wipeout to Erase 32% of Value

