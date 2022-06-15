(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire campaigner Mike Cannon-Brookes insists AGL Energy Ltd. needs to shutter its coal-fired power plants by the middle of next decade to meet global climate targets and bolster profitability.

The technology tycoon, who became the utility’s top shareholder last month in an effort to accelerate its decarbonization, said current plans to keep coal power operating until the 2040s would be uneconomical.

Setting a firm, earlier date to close the plants no later than 2035 would encourage additional investment in clean energy projects that can replace existing fossil fuel capacity, Cannon-Brookes said Wednesday in Sydney.

“You see more supply and a lot more products become a lot more affordable – become economic – so we need to do that,” he said, speaking at the Australian Financial Review ESG Summit. “Somewhere in the 2030s-2035 range is the likely date.”

AGL last month abandoned a plan to split its retail and power-generation assets into separate companies after opposition from Cannon-Brookes, who argued the strategy wouldn’t lower emissions fast enough and destroy shareholder value. Chief Executive Officer Graeme Hunt and Chairman Peter Botten, along with two other board members, confirmed they would step down as a result and AGL is carrying out a review to consider its future plans.

The utility is Australia’s largest emitter of scope-one greenhouse gases.

Attention is increasing on the pace of the energy transition in Australia after the election of a new government that’s pledged to accelerate climate action, and as outages at aging coal-fire power plants have contributed to a squeeze in electricity supply in the country’s east, prompting price spikes and warnings of potential outages.

“We have to move faster on to renewables,” which will lower energy prices, Cannon-Brookes said. “It’s a question of how quickly we can roll it out and how ambitious we can go after that problem.”

Cannon-Brookes has so far offered few firm details on his potential alternative vision for AGL’s future, and is yet to publicly identify potential candidates he’ll nominate to join the firm’s board. “We’ve had a huge number of people reach out,” he said. “There has to be a more ambitious board.”

The tycoon dismissed prospects for Australia to develop nuclear plants or concentrated solar thermal generation to speed its transition away from fossil fuels. “A lot of these sources of energy make great science experiments,” he said. “The cost of energy created just doesn’t make any sense.”

