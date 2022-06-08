(Bloomberg) -- It’s down to a billionaire and a veteran politician in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

From a field of a dozen candidates, residents of the second-biggest US city picked two people who couldn’t be more different: Rick Caruso is the developer of high-end malls such as the Grove in Los Angeles, while Karen Bass was a former community organizer who’s been a US congresswoman for more than a decade.

Caruso had 41.2% of the vote compared with 37.8% for Bass in the primary, with an estimated 39% of the votes counted, according to a preliminary tally by the Associated Press. They’ll face off in November after both candidates fell short of the outright majority needed to win in the first-round.

The vote underscored the divide in dealing with the left-leaning city’s biggest issues from soaring homelessness to crime rates and housing costs. Up the coast, San Francisco is facing a similar dilemma. Residents voted on Tuesday to oust Chesa Boudin, a progressive district attorney who was elected on a platform of reducing incarceration but was fiercely criticized for being too lenient.

While Caruso is seen as the law-and-order candidate, Bass takes on a more ground-up approach reflective of her roots as a community leader, as they fight for the opportunity to reshape LA’s policy agenda as its first new mayor in almost nine years.

“This will be a heck of an election,” Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles, said in an interview. “The primary is really the calm before the storm. The mayor’s race will be swimming in a much larger, politicized ocean in November.”

Bass, 68, has served as a Democratic congresswoman since 2011, following six years in the California legislature, including two as assembly speaker, the first Black woman to hold that post in any state.

The establishment candidate, who was also on the short list as running mate for Joe Biden’s presidential bid, wants to tap her connections in Washington and Sacramento to bring money and resources for housing and other social services needed to clean up the city. If elected, she would be the city’s first female mayor and the second Black person to hold the job, after Tom Bradley.

Caruso, meanwhile, built his empire with trendy malls including the Americana in Glendale, just north of downtown LA. He’s spent more than $30 million of his estimated $3.7 billion fortune on the campaign, blanketing local airwaves and social media with ads that introduced himself as the grandson of Italian immigrants.

The one-time Republican, who registered as a Democrat in January as his campaign was kicking off, pledged to eliminate homeless encampments in his first term, hire more uniformed police officers and cut red tape in city hall.

Eric Garcetti, the city’s two-term Democratic mayor, is barred by term limits from running again.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.