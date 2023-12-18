(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong billionaire Henry Cheng’s infrastructure firm NWS Holdings Ltd. has appointed one of his sons, Brian, 41, to co-chief executive officer, deepening questions over leadership succession at the family’s sprawling business empire.

The move means that three of Cheng’s children now lead a major listed arm of the family’s $26 billion business, with Adrian, 44, being the CEO of real estate developer New World Development Co. and Sonia, 43, serving as a joint vice-chairman for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. Their brother Christopher, 34, is an executive director at NWS.

NWS’s current CEO Eric Ma resigned. In a separate filing, New World said he has been appointed its chief operating officer. The role was created for Ma, formerly a senior government official, as the company focuses on developing land it owns in northern Hong Kong where a major new town is planned, a person familiar with the matter said.

Henry Cheng remains chairman of all three companies.

Gilbert Ho, currently NWS’s chief operating officer, will join Brian as co-CEO. Adrian will become a non-executive director of NWS, a change from his position as an executive director, after New World sold control of the firm to the Cheng family’s private investment arm Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

The changes will take effect on Jan. 1.

Adrian, who was widely seen as the strongest candidate to take over the family’s business group, faces increasing uncertainty over his heir-apparent status after Henry said he’s still looking for a successor. The third-generation scion has been grappling with pressure from New World’s high debt level and a real estate sector selloff that sent the company’s shares tumbling 47% this year.

In a television interview in November, Henry said he’s open to the possibility of multiple people leading different business sectors, including family members and candidates from the outside, if he can’t find a suitable successor.

New World, one of the most indebted real estate developers in Hong Kong, announced the sale of NWS to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises in June for $4.5 billion, a move to boost liquidity and shore up investor confidence amid rising interest rates and China’s property crisis.

