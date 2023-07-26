(Bloomberg) -- South Korean tycoon Chey Tae-won backed the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, saying its transformation from a developing economy to one of the world’s most industrialized nations enabled it to speak for a broad range of countries.

Chey, the chairman of SK Group and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held a rare briefing with foreign media to highlight South Korea’s proposal to hold the world fair in its second-biggest city, Busan. It faces competition from Saudi Arabia and Italy to host the event, which it expects to have an economic impact of around 61 trillion won ($47.7 billion) by luring as much as 50 million visitors and creating 500,000 jobs. He said it wasn’t just about the money.

“The economic effect holds more than quantitative values or the estimated impact of 61 trillion won, and there’s more meaning to it,” Chey told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s more important for us to make contributions to humanitarian problems and build real relationships with other countries through the expo.”

Busan’s exhibition includes an online platform called Wave, which invites people to exchange ideas on issues ranging from climate change and social welfare.

“We’ve been one of the most underprivileged countries in the world, so we can surely position ourselves as an effective spokesperson for other nations in addressing global problems,” said Chey.

South Korea’s conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Co., have teamed up to support the country’s bid. Cultural superstars like K-pop band BTS and actor Lee Jung-jae, best known for his role in the Netflix hit series Squid Game, are also backing it by acting as honorary ambassadors.

Read more: South Korea Needs Alternative to China Market, SK Chairman Says

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.