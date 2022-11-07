(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Rokos is on track to record his best year, joining a string of macro trading peers such as Said Haidar and Crispin Odey in profiting as central banks start reversing years of quantitative easing.

His $14.5 billion hedge fund returned about 5.4% last month, bringing gains for the year to 44%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. If sustained for the rest of the year, the performance will be Rokos’ best since he started trading for his own firm in 2015. It also recovers the record losses he suffered last year.

A spokesman for London-based Rokos Capital Management declined to comment.

Macro hedge funds are enjoying strong returns this year as central banks raise interest rates to try and contain spiraling inflation, sparking volatility across asset classes. Traders have profited from short wagers on bond yields and peers such as Haidar, Odey and Michael Platt’s investment firms have produced triple-digit gains.

Rokos has recovered from a record 26% loss last year after he was wrong-footed by the wild swings in bond markets as speculation rose that central banks would raise rates faster to contain inflation.

Rokos, who has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, made a name for himself generating $4 billion in profits at Brevan Howard Asset Management from 2004 to 2012. He started trading for his own investment firm in 2015 with initial capital from investors including Blackstone Group Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.