(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Rokos’s macro hedge fund posted a 3.7% gain in July, helping it to fully recover losses from earlier this year.

The money pool, one of the world’s top macro hedge funds with more than $14 billion in assets, has now returned 2.7% for the year through July, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not be identified because the information is private.

Macro hedge fund peers tracked by Bloomberg have returned 0.8% on average so far in 2023.

A spokesman for London-based Rokos Capital Management LLP declined to comment.

Rokos counts among macro traders who have seen their fortunes undergo a wild swing this year because of volatility in the interest rate markets. His hedge fund was down more than 15% at one point in March after bets on short-term interest rates failed to pay off amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The losses, which followed a 51% surge in 2022, prompted him to de-risk the fund.

Rokos, who has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, started his own hedge fund in 2015 with initial capital from investors including Blackstone Group Inc.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.