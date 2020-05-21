(Bloomberg) -- The family behind Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Peet’s Coffee and Panera Bread is selling a chunk of their $25 billion holding in the maker of Dr Pepper.

Maple Holdings BV, a Netherlands-based company controlled by the billionaire Reimann family through investment firm JAB Holdings BV, is offering 40 million shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. -- or about 3% of the outstanding shares -- for $1.1 billion, according to a filing. JAB directly purchased almost a fifth of the shares being offered. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is underwriting the transaction.

“Maple may distribute the proceeds of the offering to its members or otherwise redeem interests of its members from time to time, including JAB,” Keurig Dr Pepper said in a statement Thursday. “Maple and JAB collectively intend to remain a controlling shareholder in KDP.”

It’s another high-profile move for a low-key European dynasty. The family has spent billions on deals through JAB, building a conglomerate that spans soft drinks, coffee and fashion.

The move comes as JAB plans to raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) by listing its coffee business.

A spokesperson for JAB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

