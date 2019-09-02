(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors decided against charging Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in a fraud case, DennikN reports, a major step toward clearing the biggest political risk for the billionaire leader.

Authorities investigated the legality of a 50 million-koruna ($2 million) European Union subsidy to one of Babis’s former companies more than a decade ago, before he became a politician. The premier has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The four-year probe triggered the biggest protests since 1989 and forced Babis into a minority government as most mainstream parties cited it for refusing to cooperate with him.

The Prague prosecutor in charge of the case handed his decision to his supervisors, who will review the case, DennikN reported, citing people with knowledge of the case it didn’t identify. The prosecutor office wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Babis, the second-richest Czech, also faces European Commission scrutiny of potential conflict of interest. The legal complications have been the biggest challenge for Babis, who rose to power by attacking the political establishment, campaigning against Muslim refugees, and boosting public spending.

