(Bloomberg) -- Dan Gilbert, the billionaire founder of mortgage giant Quicken Loans Inc. and owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, is “awake, responsive and resting comfortably,” a day after suffering a stroke.

“Dan was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to the hospital by a family friend,” Quicken Loans Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner said in an emailed statement. “While under care at the hospital, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved to recovery in the intensive care unit.”

Gilbert, 57, is a prominent Michigan real estate investor who bought several buildings in Detroit during the last U.S. recession and moved his company from the suburbs to the city, helping spark a revival in the Motor City’s downtown core.

He purchased a majority stake in the Cavaliers basketball team in 2005, winning the franchise’s first NBA championship with superstar LeBron James just over a decade later. Closely held Quicken Loans has grown to become the largest home mortgage lender in the U.S. and Gilbert’s personal fortune now totals about $8.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gilbert’s companies “will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs,” Farner said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Derek Wallbank in Singapore at dwallbank@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chua Baizhen at bchua14@bloomberg.net, Katrina Nicholas, Peter Vercoe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.