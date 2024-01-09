(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s biggest refinery is set to commence operations after stocking up the six million barrels of crude operator Dangote Group said it needed before beginning test production runs.

The refinery received about one million barrels of domestic Agbami crude on Suezmax Almi Sun on Monday, the firm said in a statement. It is the sixth crude shipment to the plant since it started putting feedstock into tanks last month with a maiden cargo.

Once fully operational, the long-delayed refinery near Lagos will be Africa’s largest by far and may transform crude and fuel markets both regionally and internationally. It will be able to supply all of Nigeria’s needs for typical fuels like gasoline, diesel, kerosene and jet fuel with surplus volumes for export.

Still, experts and traders say it will take months before that happens. The company said in December it will ramp up output over the coming months.

Dangote refinery is getting domestic crude under a supply deal with the trading arm of state company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. The plant will also have the capacity to process most other African grades as well as Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude and supplies from other countries like the US, according to the company.

