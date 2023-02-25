(Bloomberg) -- Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, said the turnout in Saturday’s Nigerian presidential election was the highest he’d seen in more than two decades.

“The turnout is very, very impressive,” he told Channels TV after voting in the commercial hub, Lagos. “I’ve been voting since 1999 when we returned to democracy and this time around I’ve seen much more than the usual times.”

Dangote’s comments echo similar statements made by by World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who tweeted after casting her ballot.

“The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village,” Okonjo-Iweala said in her Tweet. “Young and very old all are here.”

The Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission is yet to disclose the voter turnout figures.

