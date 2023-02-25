14h ago
Billionaire Dangote Says Nigeria Voter Turnout Biggest He’s Seen
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, said the turnout in Saturday’s Nigerian presidential election was the highest he’d seen in more than two decades.
“The turnout is very, very impressive,” he told Channels TV after voting in the commercial hub, Lagos. “I’ve been voting since 1999 when we returned to democracy and this time around I’ve seen much more than the usual times.”
Dangote’s comments echo similar statements made by by World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who tweeted after casting her ballot.
“The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village,” Okonjo-Iweala said in her Tweet. “Young and very old all are here.”
The Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission is yet to disclose the voter turnout figures.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:10
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: February 24, 2023
-
5:52
Canadians want to retire by 61, amid financial concerns: CIBC poll
-
8:17
Tax credits and deductions for Canadians to consider
-
5:49
ETFs: Three hot picks from Aniket Ullal
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
-
8:17
Getting divorced? Here are the top tax considerations to take into account