(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire heirs to the Dassault industrial fortune are elevating the head of their conglomerate’s aviation arm to oversee their holdings, a further sign of the family’s disengagement from direct operational control.

Eric Trappier, chief executive officer of Dassault Aviation SA, will take on the additional role of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS chairman starting Jan. 9, 2025, according to a statement. GIMD controls the clan’s vast holdings in fighter and business jets, 3D design software, real estate, fine wines, an art auction house and one of France’s most influential newspapers — Le Figaro.

Trappier, 63, will replace 86-year-old Charles Edelstenne, who has worked hand-in-glove with four generations of Dassault family members. Edelstenne was elevated to the role after second-generation Serge Dassault died in 2018 to ward off clashes among his four children.

A unanimous decision to name Trappier was made by GIMD’s supervisory board, which is composed of the three surviving Dassault children — Laurent, 70, Thierry, 66, and Marie-Helene, 58 — along with Helena, 34, the daughter of Serge’s late son Olivier.

The Dassault family’s holdings have grown in size, but they have branched out into new domains relatively slowly. Through GIMD, the clan was among a trio of France’s wealthiest dynasties who invested last year in Rothschild & Co. to help take the eponymous French bank private.

The family has a net worth of about $39 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Their biggest asset is a 40% stake in Dassault Systemes SE, a software developer for 3D designs whose market value is €58.5 billion ($62.5 billion). The smaller Dassault Aviation has also grown after garnering a series of successful export contracts for military planes.

Trappier took over from Edelstenne as head of Dassault Aviation about a decade ago. He raised his public profile during a bitter dispute with Airbus SE about supremacy over Europe’s future military jet.

