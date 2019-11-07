(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Leonardo Del Vecchio became Mediobanca SpA’s top investor with a stake of almost 10% as the Italian billionaire pushes for changes at the country’s biggest publicly traded investment bank.

Del Vecchio’s holding company, Delfin, bought a stake of about 2.5% in an accelerated book building launched by UniCredit late Wednesday, according to people familiar with the transaction who asked to not be named because the process is private. UniCredit disposed of its entire 8.4% stake in the bank.

A representative of Delfin wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The holding would make Del Vecchio Mediobanca’s biggest shareholder. The Luxottica founder unexpectedly announced in September that he had amassed almost 7% and people familiar with the matter said he was considering increasing that to more than 10%. He held a 7.5% stake at the time of Mediobanca’s annual meeting in October.

After creating the world’s biggest eyeware company Luxottica the tycoon is seeking to invest some of his $24 billion fortune in the Italian financial industry to create a global leader in the sector, the people said. Last month, he called for a new business plan for Mediobanca that is less dependent on the returns of insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA and its Compass unit and more focused on the investment banking.

Del Vecchio has invested more than 800 million euros in Mediobanca since September, as speculation increases about whether he intends to change the bank’s leadership and strengthen ties between Delfin, the bank and Generali. Mediobanca is Generali’s biggest shareholder with 13%, while Del Vecchio owns almost 5%. A larger stake in Mediobanca would give him more authority to influence the insurer’s business and dealmaking strategy, the people said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier said on Thursday that the bank’s Mediobanca stake has been considered as non-strategic ever since a request for a stronger pact among shareholders was rejected. Before Wednesday’s sale, UniCredit had been Mediobanca’s biggest shareholder.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tommaso Ebhardt in Milan at tebhardt@bloomberg.net;Jan-Henrik Förster in Zurich at jforster20@bloomberg.net;Sonia Sirletti in Milan at ssirletti@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Ross Larsen, Jerrold Colten

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.