(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Reid Hoffman gave $250,000 to a super political action committee supporting Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, according to an adviser for the LinkedIn Corp. co-founder.

Hoffman joins several other billionaires who have historically donated to Democrats, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon and investor Bill Ackman, who have expressed support for the former South Carolina governor in recent weeks. Dmitri Mehlhorn, who advises Hoffman on politics, confirmed the donation, which was first reported by the New York Times.

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, has gained support in recent weeks from major donors looking for a Republican alternative to former President Donald Trump, who currently leads the field by a wide margin.

Hoffman’s political team inquired if the super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., would accept money from them given Hoffman’s affiliation with Democrats and his ongoing support for Biden, Mehlhorn said in a statement. The group said it did not have a problem with the donation and is open to building a wide coalition, he added.

SFA Fund Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

Hoffman was the 25th biggest donor in the 2020 election cycle, giving $14.6 million, according to OpenSecrets, all in support of Democratic candidates. This cycle, he’s given $759,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, which raises money for the president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties. He’s also given $4 million to the Republican Accountability PAC, which has aired ads in Iowa urging voters to turn away from Trump.

