(Bloomberg) -- Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer and civic activist who’s never held elected office, plans to enter a crowded race for mayor of Los Angeles, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Caruso, 63, joins other declared candidates, including U.S. Representative Karen Bass, City Councilmember Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer. Caruso has described his goals as getting tough on crime, reducing LA’s massive homeless population and promoting business in the roughly $700 billion economy.

“We’ve emboldened the criminals,” Caruso said in a December interview. “They get arrested and get let out. It sends a message there’s no consequences.”

The Los Angeles Times first reported that Caruso plan to officially file his intention to run on Friday. Election officials at the city’s clerk’s office confirmed on Thursday that Caruso has an appointment with them to register as a candidate.

The mayor’s office is non-partisan, but last month Caruso registered as a Democrat after spending almost a decade declining to state a party affiliation. The last non-Democrat elected as mayor was Richard Riordan, another businessman, from 1993 to 2001.

“My kind of Democrat will bring businesses that create jobs to our city,” Caruso said in a Jan. 24 statement announcing his party affiliation. “This means managing homelessness as an unprecedented, city-threatening crisis, with both compassion and firmness.”

Caruso was president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, a member of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners and has served as chairman of the board of trustees at the University of Southern California. His real estate developments include apartments, malls, such as the Grove and Palisades Village in Los Angeles, and the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort near Santa Barbara.

The current mayor, Eric Garcetti, was first elected in 2013 and is awaiting confirmation after having been named U.S. Ambassador to India.

The city’s local primary is in June and the general election follows in November

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.