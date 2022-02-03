(Bloomberg) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross denied allegations made by former head coach Brian Flores that the billionaire offered to pay him $100,000 for each game the team lost during the 2019 season.

“His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory,” Ross, the chairman and founder of Related Cos., said in an emailed statement late Wednesday, adding that he will cooperate with investigations into the claims. “I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”

Flores’s allegations were part of an explosive lawsuit filed earlier this week against the National Football League that claimed he was denied the top job at the New York Giants because of racial discrimination. He named the Giants, Dolphins and Denver Broncos as co-defendants.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged that his refusal to “tank” games led to a clash with Ross, who was “mad” that the team won five games that season, costing them a chance at the top overall draft pick. Flores also claimed Ross pressured him “to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of league tampering rules.” Flores refused to meet, causing him to be viewed as “difficult to work with,” according to the suit. He was fired three years into a five-year contract.

The proposed class action lawsuit said that NFL teams have hired very few Black people for the top coaching and front-office jobs, even though approximately 70% of the league’s players are Black. Flores faulted the league for failing to live up to the “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to consider minority candidates for head coach, general manager and other positions.

The NFL said Flores’s claims are “without merit” in a statement. The Giants, Dolphins, and Broncos have also denied the allegations.

